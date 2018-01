10:38 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18 Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18 Education Minister: Defense Minister's behavior is 'provocative' Read more Education Minister Bennett says Defense Minister Liberman's visit to Ashdod mall on Shabbat was inappropriate and needlessly provocative. ► ◄ Last Briefs