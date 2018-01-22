09:25
  Shvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18

Ben Gurion Airport: Plane with defect lands safely

A Piper aircraft that took off from Ein Yahav to Sde Dov carrying six people declared a state of emergency following a failure to open a wheel.

The plane flew over Sde Dov and finally landed safely at Ben-Gurion Airport.

