09:25
News BriefsShvat 6, 5778 , 22/01/18
Ben Gurion Airport: Plane with defect lands safely
A Piper aircraft that took off from Ein Yahav to Sde Dov carrying six people declared a state of emergency following a failure to open a wheel.
The plane flew over Sde Dov and finally landed safely at Ben-Gurion Airport.
