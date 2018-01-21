PM and German vice-chancellor scheduled to meet

German Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel is scheduled to arrive in Israel at the end of the month to take part in a conference of the Institute for National Security Studies. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

This will be Gabriel's first visit to Israel since last April, when Netanyahu canceled a planned meeting with Gabriel over Gabriel's meeting with representatives of Breaking the Silence, which accuses Israel of crimes beyond the 1949 Armistice Line. According to diplomatic sources, both sides in Germany and Israel worked on the planned meeting for a long time, to ensure its taking place at the end of January.