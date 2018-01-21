Report: Trump proposes to annex 10 percent of Judea and Samaria

Secretary-General Saeb Erekat of the Palesting Liberation Organization and head of the organization's negotiating department, revealed in a report prepared for the PLO Central Committee meeting last week, revealed details of the American proposal for a "deal of the century" aimed at advancing an agreement to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict, according to Al-Hayat.

Erekat's report states that "within two to three months at most, the approval of the President Trump's administration for the annexation of the settlement blocs in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem will be announced," including annexation of 10 percent of what he called occupied Palestinian land, compared to 15 percent sought by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Other points of the report included the establishment of demilitarized Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem, an Israeli military presence along the Jordan River and the hills of central Judea and Samaria, and security powers for Israel in emergencies.

Israel would be recognized as the homeland of the Jewish people and the state of Palestine as the national homeland of the Palestinian people, including Land of Israel Arabs who left with the founding of the modern Jewish state.