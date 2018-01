22:07 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Chief of Staff boycotts the Chief Rabbi Arutz Sheva has learned that Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces has canceled a planned meeting between Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and a senior IDF officer, in light of Rabbi Yosef's support for Tzfat rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, and his position against the establishment of mixed battalions for men and women. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs