21:30 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Ramat Gan: Shots fired at parked cars - no injuries An unknown person who was riding a motor scooter fired at parked vehicles on Lehi Street in Ramat Gan and fled the scene. Police are investigating.