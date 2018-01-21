Netanyahu: 'Disgraceful' that MKs want to boycott Pence

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said at the cabinet meeting: "Today a great friend of Israel will arrive in Israel- Mike Pence. We will receive him warmly and will discuss the efforts of the Trump administration to curb Iranian aggression and to promote peace in the region."

Netanyahu added that "I see it as a disgrace that Knesset members intend on boycotting this important visit to the Knesset and even want to disrupt it. We will all be there and we will give Vice President Pence the great honor he deserves."