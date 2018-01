13:36 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Netanyahu: Arab boycott of Pence 'a disgrace' Read more Prime Minister blasts intention of Arab MKs to boycott US Vice President's speech in the Knesset. 'We will all be there.' ► ◄ Last Briefs