13:19
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18

Herzliya building site rape: Shfaram resident arrested

Police received a complaint about a rape at a construction site near the Herzliya cemetery.

A 23-year-old resident of Shfaram was arrested in the wake of the complaint and the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended his remand until Monday.

