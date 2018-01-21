13:19 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Herzliya building site rape: Shfaram resident arrested Police received a complaint about a rape at a construction site near the Herzliya cemetery. A 23-year-old resident of Shfaram was arrested in the wake of the complaint and the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended his remand until Monday. ► ◄ Last Briefs