13:02 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Netanyahu: We need to calm Deri and Liberman Prime Minister Netanyahu told Likud ministers that "we need to calm Deri and Liberman from their futile wars," in the wake of the dispute between Deri and Liberman over the Supermarket Law. ► ◄ Last Briefs