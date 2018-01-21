Rivlin: 'Deeply shocked' by Mandelblit demonstration

President Reuven Rivlin responded to the left-wing demonstration Saturday night in Petah Tikva in which leftist protesters on Saturday night disturbed services at the Petah Tikva synagogue where Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit was praying and shouted while he was reciting the Mourner's Kaddish (mourner's prayer) in memory of his mother, who passed away two weeks ago.

The president said that "I was deeply shocked by yesterday's events in Petah Tikva. To prevent a person from praying for his mother's soul until he requires security assistance to emerge? This is a trampling of individual rights, freedom of religion and basic fairness in interpersonal relations."