Haifa University researchers decoded one of the last Qumran scrolls yet to be decoded. The scroll deals with the Judean Desert sect known as the "Together Community" which used a 364-day calendar as opposed to the lunar calendar used by classic Jewish communities. The fact that 364 divides by 4 and 7 meant that the holidays would always fall on the same day each year.

Researchers discovered that the sect also celebrated the day marking the passage between the different seasons.