MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin(Zionist Union) expressed disappointment that the Joint Arab List would not be participating in the speech of US vice president Mike Pence in the Knesset.

"Even though I asked the members of the Joint List in the Knesset Home Committee to recant on their decision, they are continuing their futile protest," Nahmias-Verbin claimed, terming their decision "childish and damaging."