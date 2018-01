10:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18 MK Yogev: Police at Kedem precinct need wage increase The ministerial legislative committee will meet Sunday after two weeks without a meeting. MK Moti Yogev(Jewish Home) will present a proposal to raise the wages of police serving at the Kedem precinct in Jerusalem to that of police serving in Judea and Samaria who receive a significant wage increase due to the increased danger like IDF soldiers serving in the region. ► ◄ Last Briefs