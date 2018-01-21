10:06
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18

One person wins 52 million NIS in national lottery

On Sunday the winning numbers in the weekly Lotto lottery were published and they revealed that one person had one the 52 million NIS prize.

The winning numbers are 3,6,11,16,26 and 34 with the added number 6

Last Briefs