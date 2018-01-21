On Sunday the winning numbers in the weekly Lotto lottery were published and they revealed that one person had one the 52 million NIS prize.
The winning numbers are 3,6,11,16,26 and 34 with the added number 6
10:06
Reported
News BriefsShvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18
One person wins 52 million NIS in national lottery
