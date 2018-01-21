10:03
  Shvat 5, 5778 , 21/01/18

Netivot: Construction worker falls,moderately injured.

A 40-year-old worker was moderately injured after fulling from height at a Netivot construction site.

MDA teams treated the injured man and transferred him to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.

