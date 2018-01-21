Weather: Partly cloudy, temperatures on the rise

The weather Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with high clouds. Temperatures will rise and will be higher than seasonal.

Monday will be cloudy with a drop in temperatures. Winds will be heavier in the coastal region and there is a possibility of haze. At night rain will fall in the north and coastal regions and it will gradually reach the center of the country, accompanied by local thunderstorms.

Tuesday rain will fall intermittently in the north and central regions accompanied by local thunderstorms. In the northern Negev there will be light rain. Heavy winds will blow and there will be haze in the south with a possibility of flash floods in eastern streams.

On Wednesday light local rain is expected in the north and central regions with no significant change in temperatures.