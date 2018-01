Tunisian security forces have killed a top aide of Abu Musab Abdul Wadud, the leader of the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) terrorist group, an official source told the Reuters news agency on Saturday.

Algerian Bilel Kobi was “the right arm of Abou Wadoud” and was killed in an ambush near the Algerian border when on a mission to reorganize AQIM’s Tunisian branch following strikes by Tunisian forces against it, the source told Reuters.