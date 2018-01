Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Saturday criticized Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh, who had earlier reaffirmed that his party will boycott U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's speech at the Knesset.

Responding to Odeh, Erdan wrote on Twitter, “I condemn in the strongest terms the outrageous statements by Ayman Odeh, who denigrated and belittled VP Pence and plans to boycott his speech. Israel's Arab citizens deserve better leadership than Ayman & his fellow extremists.”