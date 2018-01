21:11 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5778 , 20/01/18 Shvat 4, 5778 , 20/01/18 Leftist protesters disturb mourner's prayer in Petah Tikva Read more Leftist protesters demonstrate at Petah Tikva synagogue, disturbing Attorney General Mandelblit's recital of the mourner's prayer. ► ◄ Last Briefs