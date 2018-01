19:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5778 , 20/01/18 Shvat 4, 5778 , 20/01/18 Joint Arab List Chairman: We will boycott Pence's speech Read more Joint Arab List Chairman Odeh calls US VP Pence 'a dangerous man with a messianic vision,' claims Pres. Trump is a 'political pyromaniac.' ► ◄ Last Briefs