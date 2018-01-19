Russia: Iran deal can't survive if U.S. pulls out

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Friday that the Iran nuclear deal cannot survive if the United States pulls out the agreement, Reuters reported.

"This agreement cannot be implemented if one of the participants unilaterally steps out of it. It will fall apart, there will be no deal then," Lavrov was quoted as having told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)