UNRWA head: U.S. cut was for diplomatic reasons

The head of the United Nations agency for “Palestinian refugees” argued on Friday that the U.S. decision to freeze tens of millions of dollars in aid resulted from diplomatic disputes rather than the agency's performance.

The State Department this week put on hold two planned payments of more than $100 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

