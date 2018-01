Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced on Friday his intention to run for a second term in office, Reuters reported.

Egypt will hold the first round of the elections between March 26 and 28, with a second round being held on April 24-26 if necessary. Candidates must register between January 20 and 29.

