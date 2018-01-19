Nasrallah: Israel behind explosion which wounded Hamas official

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday accused Israel of being behind this week’s attempt on the life of senior Hamas official Mohammad Abu Hamza Hamdan, though he did not provide any proof of his claims.

Hamdan was wounded in a car explosion in the southern Lebanon city of Sidon and was evacuated to the hospital.

