Gaza family executes own member for collaborating with Israel

A Gazan family said on Friday it had killed one of its relatives, claiming he had helped Israel track down and kill three senior Hamas terrorists, including one of the man’s own kinsmen.

In a statement quoted by Yediot Aharonot, the family of Ahmed Barhoum said it had shot him in the city of Rafah after they were told by Hamas that he had provided information to Israel.

