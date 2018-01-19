Suspect in planting bomb on London Underground pleads not guilty

A teenager accused of planting an improvised bomb on a London commuter train which injured 30 people pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of attempted murder and causing an explosion at Parsons Green station in southwest London last September, Reuters reported.

The suspect, 18-year-old Ahmed Hassan, appeared at London’s Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison. He is charged with trying to murder passengers on a District Line underground train heading to central London from the southwestern suburb of Wimbledon.

