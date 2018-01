13:21 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5778 , 19/01/18 Shvat 3, 5778 , 19/01/18 The attitude of the nations of the world to the Jewish People Read more The American people are paying for former Pres. Obama's decision to persist with the Iran deal. The Egyptians paid for Pharaoh's stubbornness. ► ◄ Last Briefs