11:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5778 , 19/01/18 Shvat 3, 5778 , 19/01/18 Report: Attempted ramming attack near Yeriho The IDF is investigating an attempted raming near Qasr al-Yahud on Highway 90, east of Yeriho. More to follow. ► ◄ Last Briefs