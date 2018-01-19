A 46-year-old motorcyclist was lightly injured on Thursday evening after hitting tree branches that collapsed and slipping in Ramat Gan.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
|
23:43
Reported
News BriefsShvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18
Motorcyclist lightly injured after slipping in Ramat Gan
A 46-year-old motorcyclist was lightly injured on Thursday evening after hitting tree branches that collapsed and slipping in Ramat Gan.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
Last Briefs