First time: Finance Ministry withholds Palestinian Authority funds

After months of Finance Ministry and Accountant General stalling, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon wielded his authority and withheld payments from funds transferred to the Palestinian Authority for the purpose of paying court expenses to collaborators with Israel who sued the Palestinian Authority.

The story began in April 2017, when the verdict of Judge Moshe Yair Drori of the Jerusalem District Court was published that dealt with the abduction, imprisonment, torture, rape, and the murder of 52 people.

The 1,800-page ruling determined the Palestinian Authority to be responsible for damages suffered by those suspected of collaborating with Israel.