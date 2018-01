22:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18 Shvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18 Rahat: Youth stabbed, moderately injured A 20-year-old man was stabbed and moderately injured in the Bedouin town of Rahat. MDA teams treated the man and transferred him to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.

► ◄ Last Briefs