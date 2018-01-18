Netanyahu invites Bollywood actors to selfie with him

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara participated in a Bollywood event in India with senior members of the industry including producers, stage managers and Bollywood stars.Bollywood is the biggest movie industry in India and one of the biggest in the world.

Netanyahu praised the movie industry and said that if Israel and India join forces, "there will be magic, we can do things which haven't yet been imagined."

Netanyahu also invited actors to take a picture with him to show millions of people the special friendship between our nations.