Rabbi Stern: Mixed service harms soldiers faith,values

Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Rabbi Aryeh Stern sent a letter to Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot Thursday in which he complained about the mixed service of female and male soldiers in combat units.

Rabbi Stern explained that the mixed service harms "the maintenance of the soldiers lifestyles, their values and their faith" and called on Eizenkot to enforce modesty in IDF units in order to allow religious soldiers to serve a significant service.

He added that "the army is very dear to us and specifically because of this its important to us that modesty be maintained in order to fulfill the verse "your camp shall be holy."