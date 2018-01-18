Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay welcomed on his Twitter account the agreements reached between Israel and the Jordanian government and added that "better late than never."
Gabbay stressed that relations with Jordan have great security importance.
News BriefsShvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18
Avi Gabbay welcomes renewed activity at Jordan embassy
