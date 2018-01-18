21:57
Avi Gabbay welcomes renewed activity at Jordan embassy

Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay welcomed on his Twitter account the agreements reached between Israel and the Jordanian government and added that "better late than never."

Gabbay stressed that relations with Jordan have great security importance.

