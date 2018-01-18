21:51
Two lightly injured as tree falls on car in Beit Shean

Two men aged about 50 were lightly injured by a tree which fell on a car in central Beit Shean. MDA paramedics treated the injured men and they are being transferred to the Ha'Emek hospital in Afula.


 

