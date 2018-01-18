PM: The forces of life are reflected in this house

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is visiting the Chabad House in Mumbai with Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents and four other were murdered there in 2008, when the site was targeted in a terror attack on the city in which 160 other people were murdered.

Netanyahu said, "The love of Israel of Chabad emissaries embraces the entire nation and brings a home to every Jew, everywhere. With our life forces, we overcame all obstacles - and this is reflected in this house, and in the next house to be built."