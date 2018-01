13:19 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18 Shvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18 US: 2017 deadliest year for extremist violence since 1970 Read more White supremacists committed more than half of the extremist-related killings in US in 2017, according to a new Anti-Defamation League report ► ◄ Last Briefs