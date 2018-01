Chairman Eitan Cabel has been identified ast the Knesset member undergoing questioning under caution of prosecution in Case 2000, which alleges a deal between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and owner/publisher Arnon “Noni” Mozes of Yediot Ahronot.

Under the deal, Netanyahu is alleged to have promised Mozes he would advance legislation to reduce the financial impact on Yediot of the free-of-charge Yisrael Hayom daily, in exchange for friendlier coverage from Yediot on the Netanyahu family.