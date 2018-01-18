A new memorial to 19 murdered in Tiberias in 1938

A monument has been erected at the entrance to the Kiryat Shmuel neighborhood in Tiberias, in memory of 19 residents of the city who were murdered by Arab rioters on the night of October 2, 1938. Among the 19 victims were 11 children.

Mayor Yossi Ben David said at the dedication ceremony, "It is important that everyone know and be acquainted with this serious event and the heroism of the residents of the city during the said period. We chose to place the monument as close as possible to the site of the events. We will continue to commemorate the martyrs and another commemorative plaque with the names of those were murdered, may their memory be blessed, will be placed in the adjacent square on Sderot Herzl Boulevard."