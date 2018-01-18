Beit Hillel: IDF not an army of the religious or the secular

The Beit Hillel organization has responded to the words of Rabbi Shlomo Aviner and Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu against the Israel Defense Forces' handling of recruiting girls in particular and religious soldiers in general, saying, "As part of the efforts being made by the IDF to increase the number of women in combat units, difficulties arose in the service of religious soldiers in certain battalions. The top echelons of the military command, headed by the chief of staff, are showing a willingness to resolve these difficulties and are in contact with religious Zionist rabbis, including Rabbis and their wives of Beit Hillel, heads of yeshivas, and heads of seminaries."

The organization said, "We have yet to resolve all the difficulties and challenges we face. However, we are already seeing the results of this approach, based on joint discussion and the creation of agreement. As rabbis and educators, we must avoid statements that prevent dialogue and cooperation. The IDF is not an army of the religious or the secular. It belongs to all of us and thus its strength."