10:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18 Shvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18 Lost 'shtreimel' lands haredi man in IDF prison Read more A 22-year-old haredi-religious man says it never crossed his mind that his missing traditional fur hat would land him in a prison cell. ► ◄ Last Briefs