Bennett apologizes to Rabbi Eliyahu for saying 'chutzpah'

Minister Naftali Bennett admitted again this morning in an interview with Israel public radio that his attack against Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu was too harsh.

The chairman of the Jewish Home party said, "I apologize for using the expression 'chutzpah' [impertinent nerve -ed.]. It is not appropriate and I should not have used such a word against rabbis, but I reject statements against the Israel Defense Forces. We are all one people. The IDF is correcting itself and is getting better regarding orrthodox and haredi-religious lifestyles." Bennett said similar words yesterday in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

