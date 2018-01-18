Don't base every Temple Mount restriction on security

The three-judge panel of the Supreme Court is holding a hearing, Thursday morning, on a petition by a number of orthodox Jews and the group Temple Mount and Temple supporters claiming discrimination against religious Jews on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

Countering denial of the claims by a state attorney and Jerusalem District Police Chief Yoram Halevi, the attorney for the petitioners said, "This is the most sacred place for the Jewish people. Everything must be done to bring harm to [people's rights] to a minimum. The rights of one who looks religious are harmed." She conceded, "The commander of the district is right that there is considerable improvement, but there are still things that need to be rectified. The basic right must tobe allowed to be exercised, and not to justify everything in the name of security."