Turkey: We won't hesitate to take action near the border with Syria

Turkey said on Wednesday it would not hesitate to take action in Syria’s Afrin district and other regions across the border unless the United States withdraws support for a Kurdish-led force there.

Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesman Bekir Bozdag was quoted by Reuters as having told reporters the planned U.S.-backed force posed a threat to Turkey’s national security, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens.

“We emphasized that such a step was very wrong,” he said. “Turkey has reached the limits of its patience, nobody should expect Turkey to show more patience.”