U.S. President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that the American embassy in Israel would move to Jerusalem within a year.
His comments came in response to earlier remarks on the embassy move made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
|
23:01
Reported
News BriefsShvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18
Trump: Embassy won't be moved within a year
U.S. President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that the American embassy in Israel would move to Jerusalem within a year.
His comments came in response to earlier remarks on the embassy move made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
Last Briefs