22:21 Reported News Briefs Shvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18 Shvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18 Hotovely: 'UNWRA perpetuates Israeli-Palestinian conflict' Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely blasted UNRWA in an interview with the BBC. "UNWRA should do its job and cease being an agency which perpetuates fake refugees," said Hotovely. ► ◄ Last Briefs