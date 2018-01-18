Labor leader: Rabbis criticizing IDF Chief of Staff are not rabbis

Labor party leader Avi Gabbay wrote on Facebook that "rabbis who call on the chief of staff to resign are not worthy of being called rabbis. They harm the IDF, harm the State of Israel and try to impose their irrelevant perceptions on the people's army" he said. "Women do not need the permits of a rabbi to serve in the IDF. They will continue to integrate into any position they want."

Gabbay was responding to Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, who called for IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to be fired for expanding women's roles in the IDF, particularly in combat positions.