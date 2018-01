10:01 Reported News Briefs Shvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18 Shvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18 Father of soldier who made miraculous recover passes away Read more Rabbi Ze'ev Karov, the father of IDF soldier Aharon Karov who made a miraculous recovery after being injured in Cast Lead, passed away. ► ◄ Last Briefs