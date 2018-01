09:11 Reported News Briefs Shvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18 Shvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18 Israeli official: UNRWA is one of the greatest frauds in history Read more PM Netanyahu says he expects US Embassy to move to Jerusalem 'within the span of a year,' MK Oren says UNRWA 'damaged entire Middle East.' ► ◄ Last Briefs